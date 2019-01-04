Tesla Opens up Customer Orders for Model 3 Ahead of Europe and China Launch

Tesla has begun to make available its coveted Model 3 electric sedan to Europe and China, the automaker announced on Friday. The vehicles will be available to order in most left-hand-drive European countries and China, regardless if future owners place a $1,000 deposit on their vehicles ahead of time .

Specifically, Tesla has opened up its configuration utility to those who live in Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Prospective owners will be able to price-out their new Model 3s and place an order for delivery as early as March. However, Tesla reportedly expects to begin European deliveries for reservation holders in February.

Unsurprisingly, the mid-range battery, which carries a lower margin, will not be immediately available to purchase overseas. Instead, the automaker will allow purchasing of the Long Range Dual Motor and Performance trims.

For Europe, France will be the cheapest place to acquire a Model 3 with pricing beginning around $61,000 (53,500 euros); $10,000 above the purchase price for the same configuration in the United States. Owners picking up the Model 3 in Finland will pay the most for the sedan with prices starting just under $69,000 (60,500 euros) for the Long Range and $81,700 (71,700 euros) for the Performance trim. Additional features like a white interior, larger wheels, Enhanced Autopilot, and more can increase the price an additional $12,000 (10,550 euros). Similar to the U.S., Full Self Driving is off the menu for now.

Pricing in China was also announced, showing the Long Range Dual Motor Model 3 costing new owners $72,600 (580,000 yuan) and the Performance variant beginning at $81,000 (560,00 RMB). A fully equipped Model 3 will add $11,500 (78,700 RMB) to the purchase price. The Chinese configurator shows availability of the Standard Range battery becoming available in the second half of 2019, on-par with 4-6 month estimation of availability in the United States.

Tesla has chosen a good time to begin overseas sales of the Model 3 considering the squashing of its $7,500 U.S. tax credit. During a quarterly earnings call, CEO Elon Musk has openly spoken about the unknown effect it will have on Model 3 sales for the first quarter of 2019. Other investors have believed that Model 3 purchasing in the United States is closely tied to pricing incentives. Regardless, if Tesla begins handling massive amounts of overseas orders, it will have to carefully curate its deliveries in order to avoid re-entering the gates of logistics hell.