A Stock 1994 Toyota Supra With 7,000 Miles Just Sold For an Insane $121,000

The final sale price was 28 percent higher than what Hagerty's price guide would award to a mint Supra MK IV. 

A 1994 Toyota Supra Targa with just over 7,000 miles on the odometer is now the most expensive factory-condition Supra ever sold at an online auction, and it will soon be on display at a Toyota dealership in Chicago, Illinois. 

The hammer price for the Renaissance Red sample was a staggering $121,000, according to the listing that expired on Thursday evening. However, when bidding reached $90,000 on the second-to-last day of the Bring A Trailer offering, things remained relatively quiet until the action picked back up in the closing minutes of the auction, thus resulting in the mind-blowing final price. This officially makes the MK IV Supra a six-figure car. 

Bring A Trailer

3.0-liter, twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE inline six.

The primary reason why this particular Supra commanded such a high sale price is its originality. On the outside, this Supra is still fitted with its iconic hollow rear spoiler and an aluminum removable roof panel. The car is still rolling on its factory-fitted five-spoke, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels which are still wrapped with original Bridgestone Potenza tires with 1994 date code. 

Inside, the tan leather seats are in mint condition and are equipped with black Supra branded floor mats, power windows and mirrors, and cruise control. Even the original Toyota CD/cassette head unit is retained as well. 

Another reason why this fourth-generation A80 Supra Targa commanded such a high price is its coveted drivetrain combination that features a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six engine, and the Getrag V160 six-speed manual transmission. In the MK IV Supra, the stout straight six produces a respectable 320 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 315 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.

1994 Toyota Supra Targa Left Front Three QuartersBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra Targa Right Side ProfileBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra Targa Rear FasciaBring A Trailer

Even though this Supra sold for $121,000, Hagerty reports that this car is still not the most expensive MK IV sold at an auction. That title is still held by the bright orange 1993 Supra Targa used in the filming of the original Fast and Furious movie, at $198,000. However, it goes without saying that the fan-adored Supra from the famous movie franchise was far from unmolested.

So, if you are currently in the market for a factory-spec A80 Supra with relatively low miles, you better start looking for some spare change because values are already up more than 24 percent in just the last two years. 

1994 Toyota Supra MK IV Five-Spoke 17-inch aluminum alloy wheelBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra DashboardBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra Passenger Airbag and GloveboxBring A Trailer
Toyota CD/cassette head unitBring A Trailer
Getrag V160 six-speed manual transmission gear shifterBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra Targa Passenger CompartmentBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra Targa Front SeatsBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra Targa Rear SeatsBring A Trailer
1994 Toyota Supra Targa Cargo CompartmentBring A Trailer
