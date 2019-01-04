A Stock 1994 Toyota Supra With 7,000 Miles Just Sold For an Insane $121,000

A 1994 Toyota Supra Targa with just over 7,000 miles on the odometer is now the most expensive factory-condition Supra ever sold at an online auction, and it will soon be on display at a Toyota dealership in Chicago, Illinois.

The hammer price for the Renaissance Red sample was a staggering $121,000, according to the listing that expired on Thursday evening. However, when bidding reached $90,000 on the second-to-last day of the Bring A Trailer offering, things remained relatively quiet until the action picked back up in the closing minutes of the auction, thus resulting in the mind-blowing final price. This officially makes the MK IV Supra a six-figure car.