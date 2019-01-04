A Stock 1994 Toyota Supra With 7,000 Miles Just Sold For an Insane $121,000

A 1994 Toyota Supra Targa with just over 7,000 miles on the odometer is now the most expensive factory-condition Supra ever sold at an online auction, and it will soon be on display at a Toyota dealership in Chicago, Illinois.
The hammer price for the Renaissance Red sample was a staggering $121,000, according to the listing that expired on Thursday evening. However, when bidding reached $90,000 on the second-to-last day of the Bring A Trailer offering, things remained relatively quiet until the action picked back up in the closing minutes of the auction, thus resulting in the mind-blowing final price. This officially makes the MK IV Supra a six-figure car.
The primary reason why this particular Supra commanded such a high sale price is its originality. On the outside, this Supra is still fitted with its iconic hollow rear spoiler and an aluminum removable roof panel. The car is still rolling on its factory-fitted five-spoke, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels which are still wrapped with original Bridgestone Potenza tires with 1994 date code.
Inside, the tan leather seats are in mint condition and are equipped with black Supra branded floor mats, power windows and mirrors, and cruise control. Even the original Toyota CD/cassette head unit is retained as well.
Another reason why this fourth-generation A80 Supra Targa commanded such a high price is its coveted drivetrain combination that features a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six engine, and the Getrag V160 six-speed manual transmission. In the MK IV Supra, the stout straight six produces a respectable 320 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 315 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.