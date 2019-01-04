Fiery Florida Highway Crash Caused by Fuel Truck Leaves 7 Dead, Several Injured
A search helicopter was called in to attempt to locate victims who may have been thrown from the scene into nearby woods.
Four vehicles were involved in a fiery collision on I-75 near Gainesville, Florida on Thursday afternoon, leaving seven people dead and several more with various degrees of injuries. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fire was ignited when approximately 50 gallons of gasoline leaked from a tank truck, ultimately leading to two tractor-trailers, a passenger van, and a midsize sedan being involved in the inferno.
The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed due to the aftermath of the crash, and the southbound lanes to allow quicker access for emergency responders, according to a tweet by the Alachua County Sheriff's Department.
"We needed to keep a route for first responders open," read the tweet. "We apologize for delays in the commute. This required all hands on deck. The closure is going to be lengthy."
The fire department was able to extinguish the fire after several hours but not before the intense heat damaged some of the pavement. In addition to the extensive damage caused by the fire, vehicle parts and personal belongings were scattered across the interstate and shoulder. A search helicopter was called in to attempt to locate victims who may have been thrown from the scene into nearby woods.
“There’s going to be families that need to be notified that their loved ones have perished,” said Lieutenant Patrick Riordan to The Associated Press. "It’s unclear whether the victims were killed in the wreck or whether they burned in the fire, which would make identification more difficult, he said.
- RELATEDFlorida Toddler Hijacks Dad's Can-Am Spyder, Miraculously Survives Heavy CrashIt appears the three-year-old didn't suffer any injuries, but the footage is still difficult to watch.READ NOW
- RELATEDChristmas Day Plane Crash Leaves Two Dead, Several Homeless in South DakotaThe incident has left at least two families homeless after the plane flew through a residential neighborhood.READ NOW
- RELATEDMillion-Dollar McLaren Senna Totaled in Three-Car, Head-On CrashThe British hypercar was apparently supposed to show up at a supercar exhibit this weekend.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeep Wrangler JK Radio Randomly Catches Fire but Is Saved by Quick-Thinking MechanicWith smoke rising from the head unit, a mechanic grabbed a camera and a ratchet and went to work.READ NOW
- RELATEDMississippi Is the State With Most Fatal Crashes During the HolidaysRhode Island is the safest for motorists at this time of the year, according to an analysis of government data.READ NOW