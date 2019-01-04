2018 Dodge Demon and 1970 Charger R/T LEGO Speed Champions Set Is Downright Awesome

The 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon known for sending every drag strip straight to hell is now available in brick form thanks to the geniuses at Lego. That's right, Dodge recently announced that it has partnered with the famous toy brand for a new Speed Champions set featuring the 2018 Demon and a sweet 1970 Charger R/T.

This nostalgia and adrenaline-packed set is the beginning of Dodge's partnership with the Danish toy brick producer, and a way for young enthusiasts to get a taste of the brand with two of Dodge's most iconic tire-slaying muscle cars, both in classic and contemporary form. The mini Demon comes with two types of wheels and a variety of decorative stickers, and the Charger features a removable supercharger and an additional engine cover. The set also comes with three Lego minifigures, including two drivers and a race marshal. Also worth mentioning, is the fact that one of the minifigures is none other than NHRA champion Leah Pritchett. This is the second fame racing driver Lego features in one of its Speed Champions sets, with Ferrari racing driver Cristina Nielsen being the first.