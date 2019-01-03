Uber Employees' Views of the Company Are Improving, According to Leaked Survey

Uber employees are feeling better about the ride-hailing company, according to an internal survey leaked by Business Insider. It's an indication that Uber is improving its corporate culture, which has been the subject of numerous scandals.

The survey is conducted every six months, and the leaked example is from October 2018, according to Business Insider. The website leaked results to 35 questions answered by 18,648 Uber employees, along with comparisons of responses ("favorable/positive," "neutral," or "negative") to the previous survey.

Of the employees who participated in the survey, 63 percent responded positively to the statement "I feel fairly treated," and the same percentage responded positively to the statement "Uber acts in a socially responsible way." More than half (56 percent) said they see themselves working at Uber in two years' time. The rate of positive responses to these and other questions were up from the previous survey, according to Business Insider.

However, the rate of positive responses to statements like "I am passionate about Uber's mission," "I feel I can report ethical or compliance violations without fear of retaliation," and "I have seen positive culture change take place at Uber over the past six months" were lower than before, according to Business Insider. Yet they were still fairly high overall, at 77 percent, 71 percent, and 62 percent, respectively.

Uber has faced numerous scandals over an allegedly toxic corporate culture, including accusations by former engineer Susan Fowler that company management tolerated sexual harassment. CEO Travis Kalanick was ousted in 2017 in part because Uber's board felt he didn't respond adequately to these issues.

Last summer, Uber was investigated over alleged gender discrimination. Around the same time, human resources head Liane Hornsey resigned after allegations of racial discrimination. Uber is looking to rid itself of problems like these as it heads toward an initial public offering (IPO).