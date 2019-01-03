11 Brand-New, Time Capsule 1994 BMW 5 Series Discovered in Bulgarian Warehouse

They're all 520i and 525i models, meaning a straight-six engine under the hood pushing either 150 or 174 horsepower respectively. Most look to be equipped with manual transmissions as well. The E34 is rightly treated as a modern classic these days, so how did this crop of BMW's best end up in a warehouse in Bulgaria?

It's still a bit of a mystery at this point. Motor1 reports a rumor that the cars belonged to a failed rental company that stumbled out of the gate in the mid-90s. Meanwhile, local sources on the Facebook page where the pictures originated say that the cars were purchased for parliament members back then but never used "because the MP's preferred Mercedes-Benz." They're also said to be tended to by caretaker who's kept visitors away from the warehouse all this time.

Whatever the case, it's a remarkable story that's generated a ton of interest from collectors around the world. Even though the cars likely need intensive mechanical overhauls after sitting undriven for 25 years, those flawless interior parts are getting harder and harder to find. The Facebook page has since been deluged by people asking for information about the possibility of buying one or several.