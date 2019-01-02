Tesla Model X Owner 'De-ICEs' Supercharger by Towing Away Parked Chevrolet Silverado

In case you missed it, the Silverado is owned by a family member so no one's personal property was tampered with unknowingly. The Drive does not endorse towing or tampering with other's property.

The Model X seems to tow the Silverado out of the way fairly effortlessly which should be no surprise to Tesla fans as the Model X has proved it's towing chops many times over. The Boring Company used a Model X to tow a claimed 250,000 pounds worth of rail cars full of muck out of one of its tunnels, and the electric SUV has also been used to help tow a stuck semi truck up a hill in snowy conditions.

The "ICEing" of Superchargers, as Tesla owners call it, is not a new phenomenon but up until now it usually was only a car or two blocking the stalls. In the past few months, Tesla owners have reported packs of pickup trucks blocking charging stalls and even going as far to harass the EV drivers. In a recent post to the Tesla Motors subreddit, one user claims several truck owners took up a slew of stalls at a Supercharger and were shouting profanities at the Tesla owners attempting to charge their vehicles.