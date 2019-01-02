This C1-Inspired 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is Headed to Auction

This 1 of 6 1953 Commemorative Edition 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 conversion by Michigan-based Advanced Automotive Technologies will cross the auction block on Thursday, Jan. 10 during the 2019 Mecum Auctions at Kissimmee, Florida from Jan. 3-13.

If you ever wanted a modern-ish Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with some retro flair, then feast your eyes on this red-hot C5 with a completely new fiberglass body inspired by the 1953 C1 Corvette. Also, if this 1953 Commemorative Edition Vette coupe was not your cup of tea back in 2001, Advanced Automotive Technologies produced a shooting brake variant in limited quantity as well.