This C1-Inspired 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is Headed to Auction
The red 1953 Commemorative Edition Z06 was formerly part of legendary Corvette tuner Ken Lingenfelter's collection.
This 1 of 6 1953 Commemorative Edition 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 conversion by Michigan-based Advanced Automotive Technologies will cross the auction block on Thursday, Jan. 10 during the 2019 Mecum Auctions at Kissimmee, Florida from Jan. 3-13.
If you ever wanted a modern-ish Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with some retro flair, then feast your eyes on this red-hot C5 with a completely new fiberglass body inspired by the 1953 C1 Corvette. Also, if this 1953 Commemorative Edition Vette coupe was not your cup of tea back in 2001, Advanced Automotive Technologies produced a shooting brake variant in limited quantity as well.
This particular red on black Z06 Corvette was formerly owned by Ken Lingenfelter, the legendary Corvette tuner and the founder of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. The Vette is powered by a small-block LS6 V-8 engine modified by John Lingenfelter and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.
Despite the extensive amount of bodywork, AAT reportedly claims that the new panels fit in the exact same location as the C5 body panels and that the only major modification during the conversion was a small cut in the trunk for clearance. Underneath the new body, the chassis and suspension remain unchanged when compared to other C5-generation Corvette Z06 models.
Over the past eighteen years, this Vette has only covered 9,300 miles and will most likely become a collector's item in the future for Corvette enthusiasts or any collector who is interested in obscure vehicles.
Happy bidding.
- RELATEDYou Can Now Rent the 650-Horsepower Chevrolet Corvette Z06 from HertzThis can only end well, we imagine.READ NOW
- RELATEDJim Perkins, Savior of the Chevrolet Corvette and Auto Industry Icon Dead at 83Perkins also held a pioneering role with Toyota back in the '80s, which ultimately helped establish Lexus.READ NOW
- RELATEDC8 Chevrolet Corvette Might Have Power-Opening Doors, Patent Filing ShowsIs the average Corvette buyer getting too old to close or open its own door? It appears so.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Chevrolet Corvette Prices Leap, See up to $2,500 HikeIf you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a new C7 you 'Vetter' hurry.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Proves America's Supercar Is Practical and Potent in Equal MeasureA canceled track day still can’t hamper the fun to be had with the Corvette Z06.READ NOW