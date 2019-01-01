Video: 1,750-HP SSC Tuatara Supercar Looks Stellar, Sounds Odd

There's a reason why the Tuatara doesn't sound like a normal, grumbly V-8. Similar to cars like the McLaren P1, Ferrari 488 GTB, and Porsche 918 Spyder, the Tuatara's engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft, as opposed to the cross-plane cranks found in cars like the Chevrolet Corvette or Ford Mustang GT. Flat-plane crank V-8s are trickier to balance than cross-plane crank V-8s, and are thus rarely seen in high-displacement engines, the largest available today being the 5.2-liter Voodoo unit in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R.

But at 5.9 liters, the Tuatara's engine is monstrous for a flat-plane crank V-8 and can bite its thumb at the Voodoo without fear of embarrassment. SSC hopes that the technical marvel that is the 5.9 can combine with the Tuatara's boasted drag coefficient of 0.279 (markedly better than many other hypercars of this decade) and a seven-speed automated manual to propel the Tuatara beyond the 300 mph barrier.

A carbon chassis and bodywork should ensure that the Tuatara isn't a one-trick pony. With the rigidity these offer comes a dry weight of 2,750 pounds, which should translate to a curb weight just under 3,000 pounds. With a driver inside, the Tuatara's power-to-weight ratio should exceed 1,000 horsepower per ton, possibly approaching 1,100. Even the space-grade Bugatti Chiron registers at less than 700 horsepower per ton, and the record-holding Koenigsegg Agera RS shy of 900.