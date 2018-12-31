Nothing's More Festive Than a Car Getting Blown to Smithereens With Fireworks

We've all seen fireworks displays that go up in the air. Yawn! It's better to involve something else in the mayhem, like a car. You weren't going to fix it anyway, were you? Good.

The lovable Finns behind YouTube's Hydraulic Press Channel had a car that had been previously featured in other videos, and just wasn't good for much else. So, they blew it up, using four big cake-style professional show-quality fireworks and 20 four-inch shells.