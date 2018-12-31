Jim Perkins, Savior of the Chevrolet Corvette and Auto Industry Icon Dead at 83

Jim Perkins, one of the original Lexus brand pioneers and the savior of the Chevrolet Corvette when it faced the chopping block the '90s, passed away on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 83 years old.

The Texan with a penchant for cowboy boots got his first job at Chevrolet by hanging out in the lobby of GM's Dallas regional office and talking to whoever would listen to him. He first landed a crummy warehouse job, but it got his foot in the door and kicked off what would become a significant and influential automotive career. One promotion led to another, and in about 20 years, Perkins was the general manager of the Chevrolet brand.

After leading the Bowtie and putting in a few years at Buick, Pekins jumped ship in 1984 for a lucrative job at Toyota where he led the launch of its new luxury brand, Lexus. Perkins played an important role in giving Lexus a fabulously successful American debut, but his stint at Toyota didn’t last long and he made a surprise return to General Motors in 1989.