Watching Steel and Alloy Car Wheels Being Crushed by Hydraulic Press Is Weirdly Relaxing
Which material is more durable under extreme pressure?
By now, you might’ve heard of the Hydraulic Press Channel on YouTube. Hailing from Greenland, they provide some oddly fascinating, entertaining, and relaxing content: videos of various objects getting crushed by a massive industrial hydraulic press.
In this clip, they crush aluminum and steel wheels to judge the relative strength of each. Interestingly, they do so with the tires still attached, which comes into play toward the end of the video.
The first half of the upload shows the press exerting downward force on the rim of the wheel, like an extreme version of hitting a pothole. The aluminum wheel cracks across several of the spokes, while the rim of the wheel behind the face shatters. Amazingly, it took between 20 and 23 tons of pressure to destroy the aluminum wheel.
The steel wheel didn't crack, but was crushed into a decidedly un-round capital "M" shape. No clear advantage to either style of wheel in this test.
The next text involved pressing the face of the wheel, simulating an extreme side impact with a curb or perhaps with another vehicle. This test proved to be much more dramatic.
The aluminum wheel failed catastrophically when extreme pressure was applied. All at once, the rim on the back side of the wheel gave way uniformly, bleeding all of the tire's pressure out in an instant and sending the wheel, now with a completely destroyed face and spokes, rocketing up to smack into the press itself.
As for the steel wheel? The offset changed. The tire still held air, and it could have theoretically been bolted back onto a car—although we'll leave that test to the professionals at the Hydraulic Press Channel.
- RELATEDHRE Reveals First Set of Revolutionary 3D-Printed Titanium WheelsThese ultra high-tech wheels are extreme in every way, from weight to appearance, and presumably price too.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Files Patent for 'Flying Car' With Wheels Doubling as RotorsToyota's 'dual-mode vehicle' could let you take off vertically if there's too much traffic on the ground.READ NOW
- RELATEDDelivery Van Driver Crashes Into $1.6M Worth of Ferraris After Falling Asleep at the WheelThe now-unemployed man woke up to a real nightmare—quite literally.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Illegally Sold Pre-Production Test Cars Instead of Crushing ThemThe cars—riddled with defects big and small—were never certified for road use.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch US Army Abrams Tanks In World War II Paint Crush Cars At German CompetitionBut the Germans won the annual Strong Europe Tank Challenge, which is a cross between a training exercise and a friendly field day for tank crews.READ NOW