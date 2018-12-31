Monte Carlo-Raced Ferrari 275 GTB Prototype Expected to Fetch $8 Million at Auction

Obscure, vintage Ferraris have quite a reputation for making a stir whenever they hit the auction block. This 1964 275 GTB is already one of the most beautiful, iconic, and desirable Ferraris. Its unique history, though, should make it even more irresistible to collectors—and drive the price up to $8 million or more. Amazingly, this very car was the sole prototype for the 275 line, and the first car produced. It was used to develop the transaxle, independent rear suspension, and 3.3-liter V-12 found in all 275s.

It's a well-known fact that Enzo Ferrari begrudgingly built the road cars to fund his racing efforts. Unlike most roadgoing Ferraris, though, this 275 GTB was raced. Outfitted with a few choice upgrades such as auxiliary lighting and a limited-slip differential, this 275 GTB was entered in the 1966 Monte Carlo Rally. Unfortunately, it failed to finish due to drivetrain issues. That might be for the best, as some non-production-spec headlight bulbs disqualified five of the top six finishers, making it the most controversial Monte Carlo Rally of all time.

