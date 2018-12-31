Suzuki Jimny Black Bison Edition Is a Mighty-Looking Mini Off-Roader 

Japanese tuner Wald International had its way with a Jimny , toughening it up substantially and calling it the Black Bison Edition. The result looks like someone crossed a Jeep Wrangler Moab with a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen and left it in the dryer too long. We can dig it.

​We're all big fan's of Suzuki's Jimny , despite the fact that it's not even sold in the U.S. It's hard not to love a pint-sized off-roader with boxy styling reminiscent of the days when SUVs were actually expected to go out and get dirty.

The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned to not only look more aggressive, but also to house auxiliary LED lighting. The bumpers are wider to connect with the wide fender flares, which are covering—you guessed it—wide off-road tires and wheels.

The roof also received a minor restyle, in the form of an integrated light bar at the front and a spoiler at the rear. A redesigned grille and headlight housings complement the bumper and grille, while a tweaked hood features tough-looking scoops to complete the look.

Despite the obvious nods to Jeep and AMG, the Black Bison Edition Jimny still manages to make a unique statement not made by the original Suzuki.

The end result is a subtle, but aggressive, redesign of the diminutive Jimny. It looks ready to tackle a night on the town after a day in the woods, all while staying small enough to make trail riding and street parking as easy as can be.