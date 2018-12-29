McLaren Showcases Trio of Design Renderings for Speedtail Hypercar

A new release from McLaren states that all 106 examples of its Speedtail hypercar announced in October have been ordered by prospective buyers. Just in case owning such a limited run vehicle wasn't exclusive enough, the company has also tasked its McLaren Special Operations division to work with customers and tailor each car's appearance to its owner. The automaker promises an "almost limitless range of personalization available to owners" and states that Speedtail deliveries will begin early 2020.

To ensure each car is unique, owners will be able to select their choice of paint color, interior upholstery, and pinstriping graphics "limited only by the owner’s imagination." They'll also have the option to order aluminum or gold highlights woven into the Speedtail's carbon fiber body panels. Interior features include badging finished in carbon or gold, and "electro-chromatic" windshield tinting that automatically dims itself under sunlight.