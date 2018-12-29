Watch a Bugatti Chiron Find Its Top Speed on a Former Space Shuttle Runway

A video posted to the Johnny Böhmer Proving Grounds' YouTube channel shows a small crew testing the top speed limits of the 1,500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron. The facility was once a space shuttle program landing site on Merritt Island, Florida, but now its 3.2-mile runway has been re-purposed so supercar drivers can let loose in a controlled environment.

Like its Veyron predecessor, the Bugatti Chiron is powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 engine. That means four banks of four cylinders being fed by four turbos. This complex arrangement of pistons and blowers results in an output of 1,500 horsepower, 1,200 pound-feet of torque, and a noise that sounds like the world's largest vacuum cleaner sucking up an angry puma. Combine that power with all-wheel-drive and expensive aerodynamic engineering, and you end up with a top speed deep into the 200s. Bugatti itself has chosen to electronically limit the Chiron to a speed of 261 miles per hour, but just how fast is it able to go on this runway?