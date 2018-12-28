2020 Toyota Supra Images Leaked Courtesy of an Official Company Email

An email from Toyota Germany has allegedly shared images of the upcoming 2020 Toyota Supra prior to its formal reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month. A German user of Supra enthusiast site SupraMkV.com posted the images on Friday, claiming to have received them from Toyota Germany after signing onto a waiting list for the model. "Don't know if these pictures are already widely known but I found them in a email from Toyota Germany when signing up for a waiting list for the Supra," stated the user. "In the email, Toyota Germany wrote 'Thank you for joining the Toyota GR Supra waiting List.'"

A noteworthy detail is that the official email text puts a Gazoo Racing (GR) prefix on the Supra's name, implying that the returning grand tourer could be called the GR Supra in Germany or the European market, if not elsewhere. This is further supported by the license plate placeholders found on the alleged Supra both front and rear, where they say "Toyota GR Supra."

