Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck and Overland Concepts Headed to 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Suzuki will display two Jimny concepts, the Sierra Pickup truck and Survive SUV, at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon next month along with a Swift Sports Yellow Rev concept hot hatch. As it's to be expected, everyone, including ourselves, is losing their minds about the adorable little truck.

The Jimny Sierra pickup concept with its faux wood side panels is designed to showcase how the tiny off-roader will look like with a bed out back. The Jimny pickup replaces the usual five-slot grille with an open design and an old-school logo with a retro grille with "Suzuki" spelled out. To highlight its off-roading ability, Suzuki has fitted the Jimny truck with wider fender flares, off-road tires, and has raised the ride height. For improved visibility at night, the Jimny Sierra also features a quartet of LED spotlights on a bar over the bed to illuminate the road ahead.

The Jimny Survive concept, on the other hand, is based on the standard Jimny SUV, but with its raised ride height and knobby tires, the Survive is designed for hardcore off-roading enthusiasts. Up front, the SUV features a steel bumper with an integrated winch and tow hooks. The headlights are protected from mother nature with guards, and the front and rear fenders are fitted with diamond plate steel for additional protection and visual appeal. The roof rack on the Jimny Survive also acts as an exterior roll cage with bars that are fixed at the base of the A, B, and C-pillars. In case the Jimny Survive gets stuck, Suzuki has equipped the concept SUV with recovery boards on its roof.

