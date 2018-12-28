C8 Chevrolet Corvette Might Have Power-Opening Doors, Patent Filing Shows

The upcoming C8 Corvette is already one of the most heavily rumored cars in recent automotive history, and now we can add another rumor to the list. According to enthusiast site MidEngine Corvette Forum, a recent patent filing by General Motors shows technical drawings of a power swinging-door mechanism installed on a 'Vette.

To be clear, these won't be vertical swinging doors like in a Lamborghini Aventador, they'll most likely be normal car doors that open the old-fashioned way—but electronically—much like those in a Rolls-Royce Wraith. While this solution is great for comfort, it would most likely add weight, which is generally something designers try to avoid in a performance car like the Corvette, and it obviously takes a very simple concept like opening a door and makes it needlessly complicated. Are average Corvette buyers just getting too old to open or close their own doors?