Twits in Trucks Blockade Tesla Supercharger Station, Harass Drivers by Chanting 'F*** Tesla'

A group of thugs in modified pickup trucks allegedly blockaded a row of Tesla Superchargers in North Carolina and harassed drivers that attempted to use the chargers.

One Tesla owner photographed the event and posted the image to a Tesla fan community of Reddit. According to the poster, whose screen name is Leicina, the incident occurred at a Sheetz in Hickory, North Carolina on or before Sunday, Dec. 23. They state that while traveling through Hickory for work, they had used the row of Superchargers the day prior without issue. On their way back through the city, they returned to the chargers to find the group of trucks in their way, with the trucks' drivers wandering the parking lot and shouting profanities.

"I've never had a supercharging experience like this one," said the poster. "These trucks blocked all the chargers, chanted 'F' Tesla, and were kicked out by a Sheetz employee. Who do you report activity like this to? It was really uncomfortable."