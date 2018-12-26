This 1,500-Mile Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Could Fetch $8.5 Million at Auction

One of only 210 LaFerrari Apertas with approximately 1,500 miles on the clock will cross the stage at RM Sotheby's auction in Arizona on Jan. 17 where it is estimated to sell for between $6.5 and $8.5 million. The 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is the ultimate open-top, mid-engined Ferrari hypercar with 950 combined horsepower from a 6.2-liter V-12 and a 120-kilowatt electric motor.

RM Sotheby's 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

When the LaFerrari was unveiled at the 2013 Geneva International Motor Show, it immediately became the must-have model for anyone with the means to acquire one. So, when Ferrari debuted the LaFerrari Aperta at 2016 Paris Auto Show, all 210 copies were already pre-sold. However, purchasing a LaFerrari Aperta was all but run-of-the-mill. Instead of you calling Ferrari to reserve a copy, Ferrari instead pre-selected you as one of the 210 potential owners who was offered the opportunity to secure a copy. So, if you weren't chosen by Maranello for ownership of a LaFerrari Aperta, this might be your only opportunity to add one to your collection. This particular example is fully loaded in Nero Daytona with red accents throughout the exterior and interior (exclusively offered on the Apreta). It's been properly maintained by the skilled technicians at Ferrari of Beverly Hills throughout its pampered life and includes full documentation.

RM Sotheby's 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Engine