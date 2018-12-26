Subaru Unveils STI Forester and Impreza Concepts Ahead of 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon

Like current STI models, the Impreza hot hatch will feature an aerodynamic body kit which includes a front splitter and extended side skirts. The Impreza STI will also be equipped with a revised grille, a contrasting black roof, lightweight alloy wheels and a redesigned rear bumper with center-mounted dual exhaust outlets. Sadly, no specs or other details were released in regards to the Impreza STI concept.

In addition to these two amped-up rides, Subaru will also showcase a Levorg and WRX STI models fitted with an assortment of high-performance goodies. No additional details have been provided on these two models, but Subaru has mentioned that the WRX STI will feature Recaro seats and 19-inch BBS wheels painted in the iconic gold finish.

It wasn't that long ago when "performance" and "crossovers" used in the same sentence sounded a bit oxymoronic. However, with the recent explosion in sales of crossovers like the Porsche Macan, Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, Audi SQ5 and others, high-performance crossovers are now becoming more mainstream than before.