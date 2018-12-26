You Can Buy This Hellcat-Powered Jeep Wrangler 6×6 Pickup for Just $290K

Skip the Jeep Gladiator and score yourself a one-off trail brute.

By Talon Homer
As we all know, if you're willing to wade through a sea of listings for used minivans and sedans, Craigslist can often offer up some real head-turning examples of cars for sale; this recent ad posted in Huntington Beach, California is an example of that. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has been completely re-worked by custom shop Wild Boar Off Road, who added not only the typical lift kit, light bars, and "angry eyes" headlight covers but also a third driven axle, custom pickup bed, and a Dodge Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. This build would be a dream for just about any Jeep enthusiast, but dreams come at a price, and Wild Boar has listed the Wrangler for sale at a colossal $289,900. The project was done for display at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas, and the vehicle listing states that it only has 105 miles on the odometer.

At first, paying more than a quarter-million dollars for a Wrangler sounds ridiculous, but when you think about all the parts and labor that went into the build, it starts to make a little more sense. The Jeep has had extensive custom work at both the front and rear, starting with the Hellcat-sourced engine. This V-8 provides 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, more than doubling output from the Wrangler's stock 3.7-liter V-6.

At the rear, Wild Boar had to stretch the SUV's frame to fit a third axle, driveshaft, and differential, as well as chop up the stock bodywork to make way for two extra tires and a truck bed. The Wrangler also rides on custom suspension lifted five inches higher than stock, and 35-inch knobby tires all around. With its new powerplant and six-wheel-drive, this Jeep should have ample torque and grip to go wherever its owner points it.

Still, the Wrangler's price tag seems a tad optimistic. Custom builds are all about personal taste, and the seller might not be able to find a buyer with matching taste and deep enough pockets. The Drive attempted to contact Wild Boar, only to find its phone number had been disconnected. The company's website also directs to a parked domain page, so the shop's current status stands unknown. Depending on the situation, the sellers may be willing to part with this Jeep for a number well below asking price.

