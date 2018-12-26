Custom Mauck MSV With 8.1-Liter Supercharged V-8 and Gullwing Doors Sells for $78K

Someone's heading home from the holidays in style. That's because they just snagged this 1998 Mauck MSV Custom RV on Bring a Trailer for a hair under $78,000. You'll never hear this from any respected financial analysts, but we've got a theory that you can judge the relative health of the economy by looking at the market for custom RVs. Produced as part of a limited run in 1998, the Mauck MSV's specs are still impressive: spaceframe chassis, dual A-arm air suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, a limited-slip differential, and a supercharged 8.1-liter engine. And, of course, dihedral-hinged gull-wing doors.

BringATrailer

Pretty exotic stuff compared to Cousin Eddie's Winnebago, and, as you can imagine, they weren't exactly cheap when new, costing upwards of $200,000 in the late 1990s. Back in the heady days of 2007, a previous owner invested over $800,000 into the RV, driving it just 5,000 or so miles since. That represents a relative bargain for the new owner, who, amazingly, has two other Mauck MSVs in his personal stable.

BringATrailer