2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Dubbed Project Inferno Is an 806-HP, 209-MPH Monster

While the standard GLE 63 S coupe packs 577 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque from an AMG tuned 4.0-liter biturbo V-8, the Polish tuners have turned the volume dial to 11 as the Project Inferno produces an eye-watering 806 horsepower and 871 pound-feet of torque. With the newly gained muscle, the company claims that the coupe-SUV brute can sprint to 62 miles per hour from a standstill in just 3.25 seconds and has a top speed of 209 mph. Auto-Dynamics.pl has achieved this power gain by installing custom turbochargers, a new exhaust system, and remapping the 4.0-liter biturbo V-8's ECU. In order to cope with the additional thrust and twist, AMG's seven-speed automatic gearbox has also received various tech upgrades.
To complement the SUV's power gains, the tuning house has replaced the standard AMG alloy wheels with massive 23-inch matte black wheels from Vossen and have lowered the vehicle's ride height with a custom suspension lowering module developed by Brabus. A custom body kit from TopCar further differentiates Project Inferno from the run-of-the-mill Mercedes-AMG "coupes."
As of this writing, auto-Dynamics.pl has not disclosed pricing on all of the performance and visual goodies represented on Project Inferno, but we have to admit that when compared to other aftermarket GLE 63 S coupe currently offered in the market, Project Inferno truly stands out.