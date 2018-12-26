2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Dubbed Project Inferno Is an 806-HP, 209-MPH Monster

As bonkers as the majority of Affalterbach's rides are in stock form, a philosophy of "outrageous" shared by most vehicle tuners always manages to deliver truly over-the-top creations that are borderline unnecessary, but oh so amazing. This 806-horsepower Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is one of them.

Dubbed "Project Inferno," this tuned 2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE by auto-Dynamics.pl in Warsaw, Poland not only looks like something The Punisher would drive, but sounds and goes like one, too.