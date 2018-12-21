All-New 2020 Ford Explorer Will Steal the Spotlight Jan. 9 in Detroit
Like the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, the new Explorer is expected to offer a plug-in hybrid option.
After multiple facelifts and well over a million units sold, the fifth-generation Ford Explorer that’s been around since the 2011 model year is finally getting an all-new replacement. The sixth-generation, Chicago-built SUV will be unveiled in the Motor City on Jan. 9 ahead of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.
The Explorer has been an important model for Ford ever since it replaced the Bronco II in the early 1990s. For the fifth-generation, it switched from a body-on-frame, rear- or four-wheel-drive construction to a more road-friendly unibody platform with front- or all-wheel-drive setup. It sounds like the fifth-gen model will be the only one with FWD because the Explorer is expected to switch back to a standard RWD layout with optional AWD just like the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator.
Speaking of the Aviator, the new Explorer is also expected to offer a plug-in hybrid option like the one in the Aviator Grand Touring. Assuming it’s the same setup, it will be a high-performance hybrid making 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbo hybrid V-6. Perhaps that will be our Explorer ST we’ve been promised?
As far as what the new SUV will look like, our guess is that it won't be a radical departure from what's already been produced. It will continue to be a rather tall SUV with the Ford design cues we’ve come to expect. The most official look we’ve gotten so far at the new Explorer is this teaser of the new Police Interceptor Utility.
With Ford’s bombshell announcement earlier this year that it was killing off all of its sedans in favor of trucks and SUVs, the Explorer becomes an even more important nameplate for the Blue Oval. If it ends up being half as promising as the new Aviator, we think Ford will have a winner on its hands.
- RELATEDFord Explorer ST Confirmed, Will Be Released by 2020For better or worse, the future of Ford Performance is in SUVs.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ford Explorer Rumored to be Rear-Wheel Drive with ST and Hybrid VariantsNone of this information is official, but a lot of it makes sense.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 450-HP 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV Is a Classic Vision of Modern American LuxuryThis isn't your mid-Aughts Aviator—this is the future of Lincoln.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Sedans Are Dead in the U.S.Ford is committing mass genocide on the current car lineup in its home market with the Mustang being the only survivor.READ NOW
- RELATEDLincoln to Use 'Grand Touring' Moniker to Make Hybrids Sound CoolIt will start with the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring which will make 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque.READ NOW