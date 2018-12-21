Season’s Greetings From a 217-MPH Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Hauling a Christmas Tree

There are just a few days left before Christmas, and joy of joys, it appears Santa has finally decided to answer The Drive's annual wish for a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta under the tree. Granted, we didn't specify that it be our $7 million hypercar beneath our Christmas tree—well played, fat man. Well played indeed.

In reality, this vision of ho-ho-horsepower comes courtesy of California-based Ferrari collector Tony Shooshani and Amber Blonigan, founder and owner of Gi Automotive Group, an exotic car repair and customization shop in Beverly Hills. Blonigan spends her days surrounded by unfathomably fast cars, so it only makes sense she'd have a different perspective on what makes a good tree hauler. An entirely correct perspective, as it turns out.