Fun-Loving Genius Is Swapping a Supercharged Hellcat V-8 Into a Nissan 350Z

According to the video, the build is in its early stages and the mad genius behind it is still figuring out how he’s going to stuff this massive V-8 into a relatively small sports car. But that’s just the beginning, as he also needs to find a transmission that will fit into the small confines of the Z. So far the process has involved a lot of pounding on the firewall with a hammer and making a custom tunnel for the tranny. It’s a bit crude, but it just might work.

Even though the engine is fitted pretty far back and pretty far down into the bay, it’s not actually installed quite yet. It appears that he's actually got it in a really good spot and it appears that it’s going to fit, but the motor mounts and other components still need to go in. According to the footage, he can even get the stock front clip of the car back on with a tiny bit of room to spare, but we're pretty sure there’s no way the stock Z hood is going to close, so it looks like he'll be in the market for a new hood.

We’ll keep an eye on this build to see what kind of progress this horsepower-loving man accomplishes, so stay tuned.