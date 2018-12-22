Porsche Aims to Cut Down on Theft of Its Classic Cars With New Retrofit-Ready Security System

Porsche Classic hopes to solve the theft epidemic of vintage models with new tracking and anti-theft combination system known as ‘Hands Off!’ using autonomous GPS and hardware.

The key part of this security upgrade is the integration of Porsche’s tracking system that caters specifically to older models using an autonomous sensor package. These sensors are mounted at concealed points throughout the vehicle and communicate with a security network. Unfortunately for American classic Porsche owners, this security network only covers Europe, but fortunately for Europeans, it covers all of Europe.

“In the future, the new tracking system will allow us to offer our customers anti-theft functionality that will trigger an alarm for tracking the vehicle if someone tries to steal it. In an ideal scenario, this intervention will stop the vehicle from disappearing right from the outset”, explains Alexander Fabig, head of Porsche Classic.