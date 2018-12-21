Watch a Car-Loving Quadriplegic Play Gran Turismo With Just His Mouth
Injured in a motorcycle accident, Alvaro Blanco is now able to play video games with something called a Quadstick.
As the holidays approach, you as a car lover might find yourself hiding from your relatives with a copy of the latest Forza or Gran Turismo game. If we were to ever lose control of our arms and legs, however, I'd reckon most of us would render the relatively simple pleasure of gaming a luxury reserved for the more able-bodied. However, Alvaro Blanco isn't most of us.
Known as TETR4 PLAYER on YouTube, Blanco became a quadriplegic after a motorcycle accident injured his spinal cord. Thanks to an accessory called the Quadstick that allows players to control video games with just their mouth, Blanco plays on. His favorite title? Gran Turismo Sport.
The Quadstick essentially works like a joystick with acceleration and braking assigned to moving it up and down while turns are negotiated by moving it left and right.
Blanco's skills behind the virtual wheel aren't shabby at all either. He was even good enough to land himself a trip to the FIA-certified GT Championship European Finals in Madrid and a meeting with GT creator Kazunori Yamauchi, meaning TETR4 PLAYER with just a Quadstick would probably smoke the average person with a full wheel-and-pedal setup.
"This FIA Gran Turismo Championship welcomes participation from anyone," said Yamauchi.
GT Sport isn't the only game Alvaro frequents though, as a quick peruse through his YouTube channel shows clips of him playing FIFA as well as 2015's Ride motorcycle racer.
h/t: GTPlanet
- RELATEDGran Turismo Sport Gets 7 New Cars in Free December UpdateThe Ferrari F50, E92 M3, Tesla Model S, and a classic Datsun built by F&F actor Sung Kang make their way onto the PS4.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan and Gran Turismo on Hunt for Top Driving, Gaming TalentThe top Nissan drivers will win a trip to the NISMO Festival at the Fuji International Speedway.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Now Drive Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car in Gran Turismo SportSix other cars and a new French track round out the game's July update.READ NOW
- RELATEDRefurbished Motorhome to Serve as Free Mobile Vet Clinic for Disabled Veterans' PetsFurry friends owned by disabled vets and first responders will receive the care they need thanks to the kindness of others.READ NOW
- RELATEDIndyCar's Robert Wickens Confirms He's Paralyzed From Waist Down After Pocono CrashThe 29-year-old sustained major spinal damage, among other injuries, as a result of the August wreck.READ NOW