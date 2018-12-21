Watch a Car-Loving Quadriplegic Play Gran Turismo With Just His Mouth

As the holidays approach, you as a car lover might find yourself hiding from your relatives with a copy of the latest Forza or Gran Turismo game. If we were to ever lose control of our arms and legs, however, I'd reckon most of us would render the relatively simple pleasure of gaming a luxury reserved for the more able-bodied. However, Alvaro Blanco isn't most of us.

Known as TETR4 PLAYER on YouTube, Blanco became a quadriplegic after a motorcycle accident injured his spinal cord. Thanks to an accessory called the Quadstick that allows players to control video games with just their mouth, Blanco plays on. His favorite title? Gran Turismo Sport.

The Quadstick essentially works like a joystick with acceleration and braking assigned to moving it up and down while turns are negotiated by moving it left and right.