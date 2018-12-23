This Pontiac-Based Lamborghini Aventador Replica Is a Questionable Lesson in Personalization

It's a good idea to follow your dreams; until, that is, they turn into nightmares. This Lamborghini Aventador replica, based on a 2004 Pontiac GTO, would have us laying awake in a cold sweat for all the wrong reasons. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but we doubt that anyone in Sant'Agata is smiling about this thing. In fact, we're sure that fans of Pontiac's Australian M3-killer are similarly upset.

Craigslist

Still retaining the GTO's front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration, this replica features a dummy powerplant to keep up appearances. However, starting off with a car that uses a different drivetrain blueprint than the one you're replicating results in some seriously messed up proportions.

Craigslist