Next-Gen Lamborghini Aventador Will Get First-Ever Hybrid V-12 in 2020: Report

Lamborghini's next flagship V-12 supercar is definitely going to sport a V-12 hybrid, according to a report that's shed more light on Sant'Agata's future plans. The hybrid Aventador replacement will be out in 2020 alongside a plug-in hybrid Urus SUV, reports Autocar. Before that happens though, yet another limited-run $2.5-million hypercar will drop in 2019, feature a hybrid powertrain, and—in traditional Lamborghini fashion—serve as a preview to Aventador 2.0, whatever it ends up being called. Reportedly, that special edition Lambo is codenamed LB48H and was already shown off at a secret event to prospective owners way back in June. Regarding exactly how electrified the next big Lamborghini supercar will be, "The law will determine what level of pure-electric driving you need," Lambo CTO Maurizio Reggiani told Autocar. "There are several discussions ongoing. Some say 20 kilometers, some say 30 kilometers and China is suggesting 50 kilometers—and normally we only develop one car worldwide."

Lamborghini SpA

The report predicts the car to be even heavier than the outgoing Aventador with Reggiani suggesting that the hybrid system alone will add at least 330 to 440 pounds. Depending on the model and whether or not its filled with fluids, the Aventador weighs anywhere between 3,300 to 4,000 pounds. "I always say that I prefer to have 10 kilograms less rather than 1 horsepower more, even if the power-to-weight ratio remains the same," said the Lambo tech chief. "But I imagine the starting point of the car will be heavier, no doubt. What will be the end game? We don't know. Improvements will happen."

Don't forget to sign up Your Email Address