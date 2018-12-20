Fully Electric Polestar 2 Will Fight Tesla Model 3 Directly: Report

Volvo-owned premium automaker Polestar has outlined the compact electric sedan market led by the Tesla Model 3 as its target for its first all-electric vehicle, the Polestar 2.

Polestar's inaugural model, the Polestar 1, will be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) grand tourer with more than 90 miles' electric range and over 600 horsepower. It will come in at $155,000 when production starts in mid-2019 and is meant to establish the brand as a premium manufacturer before the more affordable and all-electric Polestar 2 makes its landing. With the Polestar 2, the company will target customers who are otherwise in the market for a Tesla Model 3, though it stopped short of billing the model as a Tesla-killer.

"There is a credible new EV contender coming to the marketplace in 2019, and it's coming with 91 years of engineering prowess behind it," said North American Polestar head Greg Hembrough in a statement issued to InsideEVs. Hembrough couldn't put a price tag on the Polestar 2 but confirmed it will compete for the same market as the Model 3.

"We can't confirm pricing at this point, but I can tell you that the car will be competitive in that segment," he added.