Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flames Two Separate Times on Same Day Following Tire Issue

A Tesla owner in the Bay Area had a nasty surprise when he allegedly pulled into an auto repair shop following a sudden tire pressure drop in his three-month-old Model S. Shortly after parking his vehicle and exiting the cabin to assess the situation, he said a hissing sound turned into smoke, smoke turned into fire, and a fire ultimately turned his new ride into toast. However, that's not where the nightmare ended, as once the fire was put out by emergency crews it managed to reignite hours later at the lot where the vehicle was dropped off.

According to ABC7 News, at the time the electric vehicle first caught on fire no repair work (in regards to the low tire pressure) was being performed. Of course, footage of the inferno is making its rounds on social media: