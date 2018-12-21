Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flames Two Separate Times on Same Day Following Tire Issue
The driver of the 1,200-mile, three-month-old Tesla claims he heard a hissing sound that was followed by smoke, then fire.
A Tesla owner in the Bay Area had a nasty surprise when he allegedly pulled into an auto repair shop following a sudden tire pressure drop in his three-month-old Model S. Shortly after parking his vehicle and exiting the cabin to assess the situation, he said a hissing sound turned into smoke, smoke turned into fire, and a fire ultimately turned his new ride into toast. However, that's not where the nightmare ended, as once the fire was put out by emergency crews it managed to reignite hours later at the lot where the vehicle was dropped off.
According to ABC7 News, at the time the electric vehicle first caught on fire no repair work (in regards to the low tire pressure) was being performed. Of course, footage of the inferno is making its rounds on social media:
After putting out the initial fire, protocol kept the firefighters on the scene for hours to make sure it was safe to transport the vehicle, but even after waiting the recommended amount the 1,200-mile car burst into flames once again. According to the emergency response guide posted on Tesla's own website, "battery fires can take up to 24 hours to extinguish." The guide goes on to suggest "allowing the battery to burn while protecting exposures."
"We are currently investigating the matter and are in touch with local first responders. We are glad to hear that everyone is safe,” a Tesla spokesperson told The Drive via email.
As it's common of battery fires, the Model S caught on fire yet again, but this time it consumed the entirety of the vehicle.
The driver is clearly disgruntled, as he claims to have purchased the car only a few months ago, further saying that this will be "the last Tesla his family ever owns."
While this isn't the first bit of news involving flaming Teslas, typically due to battery fires, the past occurrences have normally involved a crash, not a tire pressure issue that escalated rather quickly.
