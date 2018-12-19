2019 Nissan Altima and Disney Team Up for Mary Poppins Returns Debut Dec. 19

Nissan isn't a stranger to extravagant Hollywood red carpet parties. After all, the Japanese automaker has previously played a big role in Disney's blockbuster movie franchises like Star Wars Rogue One (yes, just like the crossover), The Last Jedi, Solo, and others like A Wrinkle in Time. With the recent comeback of the iconic Mary Poppins, a partnership between the two seemed almost natural.

The ties between a disciplinary babysitter that can fly courtesy of a magical umbrella and a sleek new sedan may not be abundant—at a molecular level, at least. But if you think hard enough, some of the inspirations that must be conjured before kickstarting a major project like a Disney movie or an all-new car are pretty similar. Don't think so? Nissan's released two videos that show how the two indifferent parties have more in common than you and I might think.