Lotus Wishes You a Merry Driftmas by Giving a Smoke-Filled Tour of Its HQ
This 410-horsepower sleigh can’t fly but it can certainly get sideways.
British manufacturer Lotus turns 70 this year, and is keen to celebrate seven decades of small, purist-oriented sports cars with some sweet drifts. With Christmas around the corner, the brand is keeping the tire-smoking tradition going this holiday season with a "Merry Driftmas" video, featuring the mighty Evora GT410 Sport.
In a light-hearted video posted on the company's YouTube channel, the Evora GT410 Sport takes a Gymkhana-inspired tour of Lotus' factory in Hethel, England, with a fully decorated Christmas tree attached to the rear end the whole time. We're not sure if the added weight in the back makes getting the tail end to step out a bit easier, or if that's courtesy of the flooded streets of Norfolk and a supercharged V-6 sending 410 horsepower to the rear wheels.
Lotus included some easter eggs in the clip for both casual and hardcore Hethel fans to appreciate. The Evora drives past a Lotus Esprit, famous for its role as amphibious car Wet Nellie in the Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. Later, the Evora slows down at the assembly line to pay its respects to a Lotus 72 Formula One race car.
The Evora GT410 Sport is a blend of the Lotus Evora GT430 and outgoing, similarly-named Evora Sport 410, adding the former's bodywork and more carbon fiber for a lighter, purer performance car in the Evora range. It definitely adheres to Colin Chapman's famous "simplify, then add lightness" philosophy.
If nothing else, the GT410 Sport makes getting your Christmas tree home on your mid-engined British performance car look easy.
- RELATEDThe Best Way to Get Your Christmas Tree Is With a McLaren F1 GTRCar enthusiast Andy Bruce takes his McLaren F1 GTR race car to pick up a Christmas tree.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Lotus Elise Reunites With the Woman It's Named AfterElisa Artioli heads back to Lotus' headquarters for another picture with the car her name inspired.READ NOW
- RELATEDLotus Evora GT430 Gets New Sport VariantThe Sport is the fastest Lotus road car ever.READ NOW
- RELATEDLotus Unveils Two Special Edition Exiges to Celebrate Its Formula 1 MilestonesThese one-off Exige variants pay tribute to the iconic Lotus Type 49 and 79 Formula 1 cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDGeely Reportedly Considering $1.9 Billion Lotus MakeoverGeely apparently wants Lotus to be a competitor with the likes of Ferrari and Porsche.READ NOW