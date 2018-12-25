Lotus Wishes You a Merry Driftmas by Giving a Smoke-Filled Tour of Its HQ

British manufacturer Lotus turns 70 this year, and is keen to celebrate seven decades of small, purist-oriented sports cars with some sweet drifts. With Christmas around the corner, the brand is keeping the tire-smoking tradition going this holiday season with a "Merry Driftmas" video, featuring the mighty Evora GT410 Sport.

In a light-hearted video posted on the company's YouTube channel, the Evora GT410 Sport takes a Gymkhana-inspired tour of Lotus' factory in Hethel, England, with a fully decorated Christmas tree attached to the rear end the whole time. We're not sure if the added weight in the back makes getting the tail end to step out a bit easier, or if that's courtesy of the flooded streets of Norfolk and a supercharged V-6 sending 410 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Lotus included some easter eggs in the clip for both casual and hardcore Hethel fans to appreciate. The Evora drives past a Lotus Esprit, famous for its role as amphibious car Wet Nellie in the Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me. Later, the Evora slows down at the assembly line to pay its respects to a Lotus 72 Formula One race car.