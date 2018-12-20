Korean President Pledges Government Support for Fuel Cell, Battery EVs

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for his nation's automakers to secure the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) and battery electric vehicle (EV) markets, promising government aid to companies who walk down either path.

"The government remains firm in its willingness to back up industries, such as hydrogen or electric vehicles, identifying them as the nation's next-generation growth engines," Moon told Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy officials at a year-end meeting, as quoted by The Korea Times.

"A state-level strategy is required toward the drive, with relevant parties―the government, automakers, and parts manufacturers―handling their role sincerely on their side," continued Moon. "I am confident that Korea can secure its next growth engines and drive manufacturing innovation once we join hands over the plan."

Korea's most prominent automakers are the closely-related Kia and Hyundai, each of which plans to launch efficient electric crossovers in 2019, named the Niro and Kona respectively. Their powertrain components are nearly identical except for their step-down transmission ratios, which differ slightly. Hyundai also has a new fuel cell vehicle named the Nexo on sale in regions where its use is supported by hydrogen filling infrastructure, namely wealthy urban areas of California, where it competes with the Honda Clarity and Toyota Mirai.