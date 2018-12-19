Scare Your Kids With This Porsche 911 Turbo-Powered Volkswagen Transporter Van

Just because you've had a family doesn't mean it's time to give up that dream of owning a Porsche. The world's coolest people-carrier, which happens to be this Volkswagen Transporter Multivan, is here to help with a plethora of Porsche go-fast bits pre-installed. For the right price, this particular piece of German engineering can be yours to take home. The van was built by a company called TH Automobile. Located in Berlin, Germany, the aftermarket shop is a coachbuilding company that specializes specifically in Volkswagen T5 Multivans, converting them into bespoke masterpieces based on the inner workings of the Porsche 996 and 997.

This particular model is the company's "TH2.997" trim-level, which, if you couldn't tell by the name, has the 3.6-liter flat-six engine from a 997 Porsche 911 Turbo stuffed in the boot. Standard, the van comes with 480 horsepower and is built on the highest level trim package Multivan, but TH says that it can customize the vehicle and deliver a custom solution that produces up to 800 horsepower and 458 pound-feet of torque. Fortunately, this van has already had some go-fast upgrades installed. TH stuffed two Porsche 911 GT2 turbos into the T5, giving the Transporter a respectable 580 ponies on tap.

