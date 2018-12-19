Admire These Never-Seen, Odd-Looking Porsche Concept and Prototype Cars

Over the years Porsche has built a cult-like following that believes the company can do no wrong; that every idea Porsche throws at the wall sticks. Over in Stuttgart, folks know better, and that not every one of their concept cars work as production vehicles. As the years crawled on, Porsche stowed some of its less-promising ideas away in a warehouse, without any plans of parading its skeletons from the closet. Until now.

Porsche just revealed five concept vehicles that have rarely been seen, if ever, by eyes outside the company's design studios. The following five run the gamut of neat, I wish they'd have built it to chain that monstrosity to the basement wall.

1: Porsche 918 Spyder Rolling Chassis