Grab Your Headphones and Listen to the 2020 Toyota Supra's Burbling Exhaust
Turbocharging doesn't seem to hamper the 3.0-liter inline-six's sound one bit.
Toyota has been keeping details about the new Supra close to its chest before its upcoming January reveal in Detroit. On Wednesday, though, Toyota of Europe uploaded a 30-second clip of exhaust sounds from the car's fresh 3.0-liter inline-six. The sport-focused Supra manages to emit a distinct note from its powerplant, separating it from the BMW Z4 with which it shares its engine and chassis.
Here, the turbo noise is unmistakable and is accompanied by plenty of pops and crackles that set the Supra apart from its more civilized BMW platform mate. Sound bites of the Z4's exhaust reveal that it's much more docile in comparison to the MKV 'Yota.
Various rumors and supposed leaks have dropped crumbs of information regarding the Supra for months now. Toyota has kept quiet, however, withholding all but vague tidbits. We do know that its B58 I-6 engine makes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque in its top BMW trim, and the fastest Z4 manages 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.2 seconds.
While the cars will share a platform, they will still maintain their own uniqueness and individuality. The Supra's chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, told Motoring Research that "each company defined what we wanted and went from there. Both cars have completely different suspension and software calibration, for example."
The blockbuster sports car will finally be revealed at the North American International Autoshow on Jan. 14, 2019, so you'll have to tide yourself over until that time comes around.
