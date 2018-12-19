Nissan Reveals Limited-Edition 2019 GT-R That Will Only Be Sold in Japan
It's inspired by Grand Slam tennis champ Naomi Osaka and will bridge the gap between the 'normal' GT-R and the NISMO variant.
Nissan announced Wednesday that it will release 50 of its GT-R supercar with a unique option package to celebrate its association with tennis player Naomi Osaka.
Osaka signed as a brand representative for Nissan in September after becoming the first Japanese woman to take victory in the women's singles Grand Slam tennis tournament. Nissan gave Osaka the privilege to pick three special interior and exterior color schemes for the GT-R designed in her honor, which can be mixed and matched to align with customer preference.
As it's based on a 2019 GT-R Premium, the unnamed special edition's 3.8-liter, twin-turbo VR38DETT V-6 rolls out 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, distributed through an all-wheel-drive system. To advertise its still-considerable performance, this version of the GT-R features a dry carbon spoiler with LED brake lights for a more exotic look than the GT-R Premium on which it's based, but more conservative than the GT-R Nismo.
A final addition to distinguishing this edition is a gold serial plaque in the engine bay, to which you can point with your hood up at Cars & Coffee. That's if they have such events in Japan, that is; it's the only market where Nissan plans to sell this GT-R variant. Pricing details are promised in January.
Nissan appears to be taking a leaf (no pun intended) from Subaru's book and maintaining interest in its aging model with a barrage of special editions. Earlier this month, it opened orders for its $1.1-million GT-R50 Italdesign, whose production will bash against the same 50-unit limit as this vehicle, but with its more exotic looks, power output, and price tag, it'd be the one to have if you're in the market for a special GT-R.
- RELATEDNissan Opens Orders for $1.1 Million, 710-HP GT-R50 ItaldesignIs it Nissan's farewell to the R35 GT-R, or is it a glimpse of the R36? Doesn't matter—it's both gorgeous and knock-your-socks-off fast.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Nissan GT-R: There Ain't No Rest for the WickedAs of this month, Nissan has been making the R35 generation of GT-R for as long as Sirius Black spent in Azkaban.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan's Heritage Parts Program to Begin Producing R33 and R34 GT-R Parts Once AgainThese new parts will be in addition to the R32 parts that are already in production.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren 720S Stealth Theme is MSO’s Latest Elite Supercar CreationNearly 200 hours were spent hand-painting minor accents by the manufacturer's dedicated customization team.READ NOW
- RELATEDPininfarina's 1,900-HP Electric Hypercar Will Be Named 'Battista'Automobili Pininfarina promises the car will be the fastest and most powerful ever built in Italy.READ NOW