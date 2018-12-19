Nissan Reveals Limited-Edition 2019 GT-R That Will Only Be Sold in Japan

Nissan announced Wednesday that it will release 50 of its GT-R supercar with a unique option package to celebrate its association with tennis player Naomi Osaka. Osaka signed as a brand representative for Nissan in September after becoming the first Japanese woman to take victory in the women's singles Grand Slam tennis tournament. Nissan gave Osaka the privilege to pick three special interior and exterior color schemes for the GT-R designed in her honor, which can be mixed and matched to align with customer preference.

As it's based on a 2019 GT-R Premium, the unnamed special edition's 3.8-liter, twin-turbo VR38DETT V-6 rolls out 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, distributed through an all-wheel-drive system. To advertise its still-considerable performance, this version of the GT-R features a dry carbon spoiler with LED brake lights for a more exotic look than the GT-R Premium on which it's based, but more conservative than the GT-R Nismo.

A final addition to distinguishing this edition is a gold serial plaque in the engine bay, to which you can point with your hood up at Cars & Coffee. That's if they have such events in Japan, that is; it's the only market where Nissan plans to sell this GT-R variant. Pricing details are promised in January.

