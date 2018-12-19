Here's What a 400-HP Kia Stinger GT With the Mufflers Cut Off Sounds Like

No one has ever accused the Kia Stinger GT of being a bad-sounding car, but no one's really gone bananas for it, either. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 under the hood may sing a decent tune through its stock exhaust, but like any muscle car, there’s plenty you can do to make it sound better than it does from the factory.

Tork Motorsports of Auburn, Washington has what they claim is the first Kia Stinger in the U.S. to make 400 horsepower at the wheels. For reference, the car’s stock horsepower rating at the crank is 365. Modifications are relatively modest and include a front-mounted intercooler, a new intake system, and swapping out the stock exhaust with off-road pipes.