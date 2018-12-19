Here's What a 400-HP Kia Stinger GT With the Mufflers Cut Off Sounds Like

Speakers on, folks.

By Eric Brandt
YouTube/Tork Motorsports

No one has ever accused the Kia Stinger GT of being a bad-sounding car, but no one's really gone bananas for it, either. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 under the hood may sing a decent tune through its stock exhaust, but like any muscle car, there’s plenty you can do to make it sound better than it does from the factory.

Tork Motorsports of Auburn, Washington has what they claim is the first Kia Stinger in the U.S. to make 400 horsepower at the wheels. For reference, the car’s stock horsepower rating at the crank is 365. Modifications are relatively modest and include a front-mounted intercooler, a new intake system, and swapping out the stock exhaust with off-road pipes.

The extra 35-plus horsepower is impressive, but perhaps the most impressive part is the sound this thing makes. Take a look at the dyno run below, turn up your speakers, and enjoy the music.

This is required viewing for anyone who’s ever doubted that Kia can build a bona fide sports sedan. We already knew that the Stinger GT is seriously competitive with the big names that have been in the sports sedan game a lot longer, and this Stinger’s improved performance and sound solidify its place in that arena.

2018 Kia Stinger GT New Dad Review: Wait, This Sports Sedan Is a Kia?
The Drive
MORE TO READ