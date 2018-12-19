Here's What a 400-HP Kia Stinger GT With the Mufflers Cut Off Sounds Like
Speakers on, folks.
No one has ever accused the Kia Stinger GT of being a bad-sounding car, but no one's really gone bananas for it, either. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 under the hood may sing a decent tune through its stock exhaust, but like any muscle car, there’s plenty you can do to make it sound better than it does from the factory.
Tork Motorsports of Auburn, Washington has what they claim is the first Kia Stinger in the U.S. to make 400 horsepower at the wheels. For reference, the car’s stock horsepower rating at the crank is 365. Modifications are relatively modest and include a front-mounted intercooler, a new intake system, and swapping out the stock exhaust with off-road pipes.
The extra 35-plus horsepower is impressive, but perhaps the most impressive part is the sound this thing makes. Take a look at the dyno run below, turn up your speakers, and enjoy the music.
This is required viewing for anyone who’s ever doubted that Kia can build a bona fide sports sedan. We already knew that the Stinger GT is seriously competitive with the big names that have been in the sports sedan game a lot longer, and this Stinger’s improved performance and sound solidify its place in that arena.
- RELATEDTurns Out the Kia Stinger GT Can Beat a Ford Mustang GT in a Drag RaceThe new kid isn't playing around.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Kia Stinger GT V-6 Review: Korea Builds a Modern-Day Four-Door Muscle CarBut like all modern muscle cars, that's not to say it's a slob to drive.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Kia Stinger GT New Dad Review: Wait, This Thing Is a Kia?The Koreans whip up a sporty four-door hatch that works well as gran turismo and paternal transport alike.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica Is the Most Exclusive Kia You Can BuyThis limited edition Stinger GT isn't your average Kia. It comes complete with unique badging, special technology, and an exclusive paint job.READ NOW
- RELATEDKia Stinger Recalled for Wiring Harnesses That Could Catch on FireThe Korean automaker has reported one fire in a customer vehicle related to this issue.READ NOW