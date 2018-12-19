This 1973 Saab Sonett Hot Rod Is Powered by a Screaming Hayabusa Bike Engine

Remember the Saab Sonett? You can be forgiven if you don’t. It was an on-again, off-again sports car from the quirky Swedish automaker that had three distinct generations. The first-gen model of the 1950s used a three-cylinder, two-stroke engine and, if that’s not weird enough for you, the second- and third-gen models of the mid-'60s and '70s were available with a Ford V-4. Oh, and being a Saab, of course, it was front-wheel drive.

If you like the looks of the Sonett but don’t want either of those engines, you could always do what this New York Craigslist seller did—swap 'em out for an inline-four from a Suzuki Hayabusa, the fastest motorcycle of the 20th century. And if you don’t feel like doing that yourself, this yellow one with that very modification is for sale.