Faraday Future CEO's Stake in Company and Mansions Frozen in yet Another Loan Dispute

Lender Shanghai Lan Cai Asset Management Company Ltd. just wants to get paid, according to The Verge. The company owed 50 million yuan (about $7.25 million U.S.) to Faraday Future CEO Jia Yueting not for his car company, but for his streaming service LeTV. Now Shanghai Lan Cai Asset Management (or SLC for short) claims that Yueting never paid them back and is going through any means necessary—including a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. courts—to receive its cash.

In response to the lawsuit filed by SLC, a federal U.S. district judge in California placed a temporary freeze on Yueting's 33 percent ownership stake in Faraday Future as well as a protective order on the multi-million dollar mansions Yueting owns in California.

"Although Jia is reported to be an individual of immense wealth, his record of paying creditors—especially recently—is very poor," SLC's legal team wrote in the filing requesting the ownership freeze and protective order on Monday.

This is the second freeze on Yueting's ownership stake in Faraday Future in two weeks, The Verge notes, as debts Yueting stacked up from his previous companies are now making their way to the U.S. court system. Previously, Yueting has tried to transfer his ownership stake in the company as well as his homes to make them unavailable to use to pay his debts. Another investor has accused Yueting of setting up numerous shell companies to get out of paying for his debts.

SLC took their loan dispute to arbitration in China and won, but now filed a "petition to confirm arbitration award" in U.S. federal court, as they claim that Yueting hasn't paid up, and has no intention to do so. Yueting has been living in the U.S. since he took control of Faraday Future in summer 2017. He is also on a national debtor blacklist in his home country of China due to hundreds of millions of dollars in debt from his various companies.