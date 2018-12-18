Audi Drawing Up Faster and Cheaper E-tron Crossovers: Report

Audi's debut mass-market electric crossover, the E-tron, isn't even in showrooms yet, but the German automaker is reportedly preparing variations on the vehicle to capitalize on a broader customer base.

A performance version is on Audi's mind according to Top Gear, which claims that the quick E-tron will add a second motor to the EV's rear axle, for a total of three electric motors. Because the rear axle supplies 240 of the launch E-tron's 402 horsepower, doubling the rear axle's output with two of the same motor could escalate power output to around 642 horsepower, level with the 641-horsepower Lamborghini Urus.

Unlike previous fast Audis, the performance E-tron will reportedly wear no S or RS badging. Arrival is reportedly slated for 2020, but before then, Audi will allegedly debut a more affordable version of the E-tron, undercutting the launch model's $74,800 MSRP (before tax rebate).

Said model is claimed to be due within 12 months. Despite cost-cutting measures, the entry-level E-tron is said to retain the launch model's dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD), albeit with lesser power output, and the possibility of a smaller battery pack.