GM Is Offering up to $11,000 off MSRP on Chevrolet Suburbans

Chevy is hoping this deep discount can make you forget how good the new Ford Expedition is.

By Eric Brandt
2018 Chevrolet Suburban
Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Suburban, perhaps the ultimate all-purpose vehicle for anyone who needs to haul a lot of people and cargo while simultaneously towing a boat, is getting a deep discount between now and the end of December. If you’re in the market for a massive family rig, you can get a whopping $11,021 off the MSRP of a Suburban right now.

However, there’s a bit of a catch. The discount of more than $11,000 is only for the 2018 Suburban Premier. The Premier is the top trim which includes a hands-free power liftgate, heated and ventilated front leather seats, lane change alert, some dressy chrome exterior trim, and many other fancy features. The 2018 Suburban Premier normally starts at $66,195 but with this not-insignificant discount, the price can get lower than a mid-range Suburban LT which has a starting MSRP of $56,595.

In all, $7,271 of that price drop comes from the Chevy employee discount for everyone and an extra $3,750 cash allowance is tacked on when you finance through GM. A similar deal can be applied to a Suburban LS and Suburban LT but in much lower amounts. You can get a total of $3,750 off on an LT and $3,000 off on an LS, for what it's worth.

The Suburban is trying to stand out likely because one of its few direct competitors, the Ford Expedition Max, is all-new and critically acclaimed. It’s also competitively priced against the Suburban, but this deal brings the price of a Premier model very close to the base price of the Expedition Max.

While we're clear fans of the new Expedition, if you’re in the market for a luxurious plus-size SUV but don’t want to pay the premium for a luxury brand, a Suburban Premier in the neighborhood of $55K certainly isn't a bad deal.

Chevrolet Bumps Up the Tahoe's Horsepower With RST Special Edition
The Drive
MORE TO READ