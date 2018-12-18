Land Rover Trolls Planet Earth With All-New Defender Teaser, Promises to 'Unwrap' Off-Roader in 2019

'Tis the season for well-wrapped boxes—and apparently trolling legions of off-road fans around the world, if you're Land Rover. Just this morning, the company fired off an email to the media that JLR had to know would jack up our heart rates even more than that third cup of coffee we're usually knocking back around this hour: an official spy shot of the all-new Land Rover Defender, expected to arrive in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle.

Well, at this point, we can probably change "expected to arriving" to "arriving," because Land Rover's low-res post leaves little room for doubt. "DO NOT UNWRAP UNTIL 2019," it reads in bold-faced type across the top of the image, just above a picture of a snugly-wrapped Defender back its way out of a car carrier trailer like an embiggened Hess truck toy. The picture itself is so cruynch, it's hard to make out much in the way of those sweet sweet Defender details, but a couple things are clear: it'll have a spare tire mounted on the back, and it'll be as square as Pat Tillman's jaw.