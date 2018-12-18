2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe V-8 Models Will Start at $136,500

Mercedes-AMG announced pricing for its V-8 powered GT 4-door coupes, which for the time being include the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe and GT 63 S Coupe.

The base GT 63 which squeezes 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque from a biturbo 4.0-liter V-8 starts at $136,500. The more powerful GT 63 S with 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque from a re-tuned variant of the same motor starts at $159,000. Both prices exclude the $995 destination and delivery charges and any of the optional equipment the German brand has become famous for offering—at a steep cost. Want different, larger wheels? That'll cost ya. Want the latest safety and semi-autonomous tech? That'll cost ya. Want a grille-mounted three-pointed star that lights up and announces your higher-than-average tax bracket? Oh, that'll definitely cost ya.

Once you shell out the big bucks it's all about enjoying that raw performance, and there's lots of it. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 sprints to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in an estimated 3.3 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited at 193 mph. Meanwhile, the more powerful GT 63 S reaches 60 mph from a standstill in an estimated 3.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 195 mph.

Regardless of the chosen trim level, all 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 models come standard with active rear-wheel steering, electronically deployable rear spoiler, electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, ride control sports suspension based on air body control, 4Matic+ variable all-wheel-drive system with optional drift mode and a speedshift nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Stepping up to the GT 63 S adds standard features like AMG performance exhaust system, the AMG dynamic plus package which includes active engine mounts, race mode, drift mode, and AMG drive unit steering wheel controls.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and 63 S will start arriving at U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2019. Pricing for the lower-end AMG GT 53 variant will be announced at a future date.