Porsche Releases Video on How to Properly Pronounce 'Taycan'

Porsche is preparing to introduce its first electric car to take on Tesla. But before it does that, the automaker thought we'd all benefit from a crash-course on how to pronounce the thing's name.

Initially known as the Mission E—a simple name clear in intention that really shouldn't cause any confusion phonetically—Porsche's future EV will be known as the Taycan. Much like Porsche itself (that's porsh-ah, by the way), Taycan isn't all that straightforward to figure out when it comes to its proper pronunciation.