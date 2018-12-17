Listen to the New 992-Generation Porsche 911 Rip Around Hockenheimring
Turns out, the new Carrera S is quite the vocalist.
We knew it would get 23 more horsepower than before, a trick feature called Wet Mode, space allocated for electric motors, and a thoroughly digital interior with a design inspired by 911 cockpits of old. Until now though, we didn't know how the new Porsche 911 would sound.
Thankfully, onboard footage has surfaced of the 992 having a rip around Germany's Hockenheimring—the future site of Porsche's latest Experience Center—giving us a pretty clear listen to how well the new car sings. And we're happy to say, it sounds pretty good.
What you're hearing is a 3.0-liter, turbocharged flat-six making 443 horsepower and coupled to an eight-speed PDK automatic. While purists would likely want to hear what happens when you lop off the turbos and replace the PDK with a manual, we're not sure that version of this particular car will even exist.
According to the video's French description—which I was able to decipher without the help of Google Translate (thank you, Canadian education system)—the rear-wheel-drive Carrera S here was driven in Normal mode for the first lap, put into Sport+ mode for the second lap, and had its ESP fully turned off on the last corner, resulting in quite a rowdy slide.
Situated just 60 miles from Porsche HQ, the Hockenheimring Experience Center will let Porsche fans and customers try their hands at performance driving, simulated off-roading, or have a coffee in the three-story tower. It'll open in the fourth quarter of 2019.
