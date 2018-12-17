Listen to the New 992-Generation Porsche 911 Rip Around Hockenheimring

We knew it would get 23 more horsepower than before, a trick feature called Wet Mode, space allocated for electric motors, and a thoroughly digital interior with a design inspired by 911 cockpits of old. Until now though, we didn't know how the new Porsche 911 would sound.

Thankfully, onboard footage has surfaced of the 992 having a rip around Germany's Hockenheimring—the future site of Porsche's latest Experience Center—giving us a pretty clear listen to how well the new car sings. And we're happy to say, it sounds pretty good.